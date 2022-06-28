No Man’s Sky finallly lands on Nintendo Switch Oct. 7

The procedurally generated sci-fi exploration game No Man’s Sky is blasting off on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 7.
More Nintendo news:
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|July 29, 2022
|NS
|RPG
|Saints Row
|Aug. 23, 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|Splatoon 3
|Sept. 19, 2022
|NS
|Shooter
|No Man’s Sky
|Oct. 7, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure/Survival
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|Oct. 20, 2022
|NS
|Turn-based strategy
|Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|2023
|NS
|RPG/Action-adventure
|Jedi: Survivor
|2023
|PS5 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure