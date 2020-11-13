Nintendo Switch sales on fire

1 day ago
Jayson Peters
With growth of 136% when compared to the same month in 2019, Nintendo says its Switch family of systems saw its strongest October sales yet, with more than 735,000 units sold between Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in the U.S.

According to numbers provided by NPD, the October 2020 sales of Nintendo Switch are the second-highest October sales of any video game console in history, only outdone by the 807,000 units sold of the Nintendo Wii system in October 2008.

On Black Friday, Nintendo is bundling a Nintendo Switch system with a download code for the digital version of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game along with a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online – the service that lets friends and families play compatible games together online – all in one package.

October continues a record-setting streak for Nintendo Switch as the best-selling video game console for 23 consecutive months – the most months in a row for any video game console since NPD started tracking sales numbers. To date, Nintendo Switch has sold more than 22.5 million units in the U.S., according to NPD. And according to internal Nintendo data, Nintendo Switch has sold-in more than 63 million units worldwide.

“Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite continue to provide one-of-a-kind gaming experiences on the TV or on the go, allowing holiday shoppers the choice of a video game system that matches their lifestyle,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “Seeing encouraging sales growth like this in the fourth October of Nintendo Switch proves to us that the system has many more years and great games yet to come.”

Recent releases on Nintendo Switch include Super Mario 3D All-StarsMario Kart Live: Home CircuitPikmin 3 Deluxe and the upcoming Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which launches on Nov. 20. Additionally, Nintendo Switch is home to a wide variety of games for all types of players, like Animal Crossing: New HorizonsMario Kart 8 DeluxeSuper Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle encores for Black Friday

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

Upcoming video game releases

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Hyrule Warriors: Age of CalamityNov. 20, 2020NSAction
Empire of SinDec. 1, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1
Twin MirrorDec. 1, 2020PC PS4 XB1
Immortals: Fenyx RisingDec. 3, 2020GS NS PC PS4 PS5 XBSX
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive EditionDec. 4, 2020PC PS4 XB1RPG
Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of LightDec. 4, 2020NSRPG
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2Dec. 8, 2020NSPuzzle
Cyberpunk 2077Dec. 10Nov. 19, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/2VZocWn
Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy LegendDec. 19, 2020NSRPG
Those Who Remain Deluxe Edition (physical)Summer 2020PC PS4 XB1Adventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
Those Who RemainSummer 2020NSAdventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s FuryFeb. 12, 2021NS3-D Platform
Bravely Default IIFeb. 26, 2021NSRPGhttps://amzn.to/2VzcTVK
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaSpring 2021PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NSBuildinghttps://amzn.to/2W076c8

