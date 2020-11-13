With growth of 136% when compared to the same month in 2019, Nintendo says its Switch family of systems saw its strongest October sales yet, with more than 735,000 units sold between Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in the U.S.

According to numbers provided by NPD, the October 2020 sales of Nintendo Switch are the second-highest October sales of any video game console in history, only outdone by the 807,000 units sold of the Nintendo Wii system in October 2008.

October continues a record-setting streak for Nintendo Switch as the best-selling video game console for 23 consecutive months – the most months in a row for any video game console since NPD started tracking sales numbers. To date, Nintendo Switch has sold more than 22.5 million units in the U.S., according to NPD. And according to internal Nintendo data, Nintendo Switch has sold-in more than 63 million units worldwide.

“Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite continue to provide one-of-a-kind gaming experiences on the TV or on the go, allowing holiday shoppers the choice of a video game system that matches their lifestyle,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “Seeing encouraging sales growth like this in the fourth October of Nintendo Switch proves to us that the system has many more years and great games yet to come.”

Recent releases on Nintendo Switch include Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Pikmin 3 Deluxe and the upcoming Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which launches on Nov. 20. Additionally, Nintendo Switch is home to a wide variety of games for all types of players, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle encores for Black Friday

On Black Friday, Nintendo is bundling a Nintendo Switch system with a download code for the digital version of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game along with a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online – the service that lets friends and families play compatible games together online – all in one package. The bundle will be available starting on Nov. 22 at a suggested retail price of $299.99.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

