Minecraft coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9 hours ago
Jayson Peters
In a video this morning, Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of the Super Smash Bros. series, announced that Steve and Alex from Minecraft are the next playable fighters coming to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game for the Nintendo Switch system.

Steve and Alex are part of the second Challenger Pack in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which also includes a new stage and seven music tracks from the Minecraft series.

On Oct. 3 at 7:30 a.m. PT, Sakurai will be back with a deep dive video that will reveal more details about Steve and Alex, including their release date. For now, you can check out the announcement video by visiting https://youtu.be/TaDhtEcX1TM to see Steve and Alex and their one-of-a-kind move set in action for the first time.

Steve and Alex will be available to players who purchase Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 or who purchase Challenger Pack 7 separately for a suggested retail price of $5.99. By purchasing Fighters Pass Vol. 2 for a suggested retail price of $29.99, players will get access to Steve and Alex, along with previously released fighter Min Min from ARMS and four more yet-to-be-announced Challenger Packs as they release. Each pack includes one fighter, one stage and multiple music tracks.

