Metroid Prime Remastered comes to Nintendo Switch

In a new Nintendo Direct video presentation Wednesday, Metroid Prime Remastered, an HD remaster of the first Metroid Prime game which originally debuted on the Nintendo GameCube system, was announced for the Nintendo Switch system. A digital version of Metroid Prime Remastered launches on Nintendo Switch later the same day, and a physical version will be available in stores Feb. 22.

The first Metroid Prime game has been remastered for Nintendo Switch with HD visuals and enhanced sound! Explore Tallon IV from the perspective of Samus Aran. But beware: There’s more to this alien planet than meets the eye. When hostile creatures attack, fight back with Beams, Missiles, Bombs and more. In addition to remastered visuals, this version adds modern dual-stick controls, allowing you to move around while separately changing your point of view. It’s also the first time this classic game can be played on the go! The digital version of Metroid Prime Remastered launches in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com … later today! The physical version of the game will be available in stores Feb. 22.