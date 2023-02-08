Metroid Prime Remastered comes to Nintendo Switch

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Metroid Prime Remastered
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

In a new Nintendo Direct video presentation Wednesday, Metroid Prime Remastered, an HD remaster of the first Metroid Prime game which originally debuted on the Nintendo GameCube system, was announced for the Nintendo Switch system. A digital version of Metroid Prime Remastered launches on Nintendo Switch later the same day, and a physical version will be available in stores Feb. 22.

The first Metroid Prime game has been remastered for Nintendo Switch with HD visuals and enhanced sound! Explore Tallon IV from the perspective of Samus Aran. But beware: There’s more to this alien planet than meets the eye. When hostile creatures attack, fight back with Beams, Missiles, Bombs and more. In addition to remastered visuals, this version adds modern dual-stick controls, allowing you to move around while separately changing your point of view. It’s also the first time this classic game can be played on the go! The digital version of Metroid Prime Remastered launches in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com … later today! The physical version of the game will be available in stores Feb. 22.

More Nintendo news:

Game Boy titles available to Nintendo Switch Online members
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #2
Nintendo brings back Switch digital game voucher deal
GoldenEye 007 infiltrates Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) Nerdvana’s most anticipated video games of 2023
SEGA Columns More SEGA Genesis games land on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
11 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
12 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
18 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
18 Feb
Cult Classics presents The Lost Boys
18 Feb 23
Scottsdale
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
19 Feb 23
Gold Canyon