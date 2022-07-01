Four mega-rad SEGA games added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

MEGA MAN: THE WILY WARS, Comix Zone, Zero Wing and Target Earth - you can play them all right now on the Nintendo Switch system ...

Four games have been added to the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library: MEGA MAN: THE WILY WARS, Comix Zone, Zero Wing and Target Earth. You can play them all right now on the Nintendo Switch system with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

MEGA MAN: THE WILY WARS features the first three games in the renowned Mega Man series, compiled for the SEGA Genesis! Wily’s mechanical minions are on the loose and Mega Man must defeat a bevy of robot masters to win the day. Beat all three games to unlock Wily Tower, where you can challenge a new boss.

In Comix Zone, experience an action game in a setting based on American comics, complete with superhero power-ups and intense fighting moves. Comic artist Sketch Turner finds himself lost in the Comix Zone – a comic book world of his own creation – and must battle mutants to escape it, panel by panel.

Zero Wing is a side-scrolling classic created by Toaplan, a developer of popular arcade games. Cats, the leader of a band of space pirates, is terrorizing the galaxy. Pilot the only remaining Milky Way attack craft and deploy Valcan shots, lasers and homing missiles to stop him and his buccaneers – for great justice!

In Target Earth, enemy Chron cyborgs are attacking Earth and its space bases! Battle across eight different levels filled with exhilarating mech suit platforming action and customize your loadout by earning equipment based on your performance. Can you save the planet and uncover the true legacy of Chron?

Mega Man: The Wily Wars Comix Zone Zero Wing Target Earth

Plus, the classic Nintendo 64 game Pokémon Snap is now available in the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library. Travel to Pokémon Island and begin a safari to take the best possible photographs of over 60 different Pokémon. Professor Oak will judge your pictures based on size, pose, technique and number of Pokémon captured – so start practicing if you want to snap the perfect picture. And after you play this, you can travel to the Lental region in the New Pokémon Snap game, which is available now on Nintendo Switch!

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan features all the same great benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but with access to classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games with online play. The paid membership plan also grants access to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass and Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC at no extra cost.



Members in both Nintendo Switch Online plans can enjoy online play and the Save Data Cloud feature in a large selection of compatible games, along with access to over 100 classic NES and Super NES games, a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, and the competitive online games Tetris 99 and PAC-MAN 99. Both plans also provide a great way to connect and play compatible games online with friends and family around the world.



For more information about all the benefits and services available with the Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack memberships, and to learn about a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Video game release dates: