Nintendo re-releasing Switch in Mario Red & Blue Edition

7 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Special edition Nintendo Switch hardware will be available through select retailers beginning Feb. 12 at a suggested retail price of $299.99.
Nintendo today unveiled the new Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition system, with a distinct red-and-blue color scheme in honor of Mario’s iconic outfit. This special edition hardware will be available through select retailers beginning Feb. 12, 2021, at a suggested retail price of $299.99.

It includes red Joy-Con controllers with blue straps, a blue Joy-Con grip, a red Nintendo Switch dock and a Mario red Nintendo Switch system – making this the first time the Nintendo Switch system itself will be available in a new color.

It will also include a stylized Mario Red & Blue Edition Carrying Case and a screen protector to help protect the Nintendo Switch system when traveling through Warp Pipes or anywhere else life’s adventures may lead.

