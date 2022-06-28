The motley team of Mario, his friends and the heroic Rabbids – now joined by Bowser – blast off for a galactic adventure in the latest Mario + Rabbids game! The galaxy is in a universe of trouble when a dark entity, Cursa, wants to absorb all its energy. In doing so, it will try to capture the Sparks, creatures born from the merging of Lumas and Rabbids, and drain them of their energy, too.



Now, the team must travel the cosmos to save the Sparks from Cursa’s grasp and fight back in tactical, dynamic battles.



Lead a team of three heroes and use a variety of tools to navigate the battlefield, flank your foes and find opportunities to thwart them. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope rockets onto the Nintendo Switch system on Oct. 20. Pre-orders began today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.

