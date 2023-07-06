Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 5 coming July 12

Pump up those tires, Wave 5 is almost here! Eight additional courses and three returning characters come to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass on July 12.

Squeaky Clean Sprint, a new course, is racing into Wave 5 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC. More characters are also being added – Petey Piranha, who originally hit the track in Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, Wiggler, from Mario Kart 7, and Kamek, from Mario Kart Tour. Wave 5 zooms onto the Nintendo Switch system this summer. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass includes six separate waves, with eight courses each, which will all be released by the end of 2023. Buy the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass separately in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com, or enjoy it for no additional cost as part of a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

