Rev up your engines, because eight more courses are making their way to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC for the Nintendo Switch system on Aug. 4.



Wave 2 features the delightfully sweet Sky-High Sundae course, which makes its first appearance in the Mario Kart series. Plus, you can marvel at the neon lights of New York Minute from the Mario Kart Tour mobile game and careen around a giant pinball machine in the DS Waluigi Pinball course, just to name a few. To see all the Wave 2 courses in action, check out an overview trailer here: https://mariokart8.nintendo.com/booster-course-pass/.

Wave 2 includes the Turnip Cup and the Propeller Cup, with fast and familiar courses appearing from the Mario Kart series across the Super NES, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS, Wii and Mario Kart Tour games. Each course can be played locally or online. Cups are divided as follows:

Turnip Cup: Tour New York Minute – Zip past towering skyscrapers and enjoy a scenic drive through the park in this Big Apple-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour. SNES Mario Circuit 3 – Drift your way around tight corners and avoid the Warp Pipes in this classic course that originated in Super Mario Kart on Super NES. N64 Kalimari Desert – This desert race features frequent run-ins with an old-fashioned steam locomotive that crosses the course – be careful not to cause any delays! DS Waluigi Pinball – Launch, bump and weave across this course themed after a giant pinball table, complete with colorful lights and sounds. Just try not to tilt!

Propeller Cup: Tour Sydney Sprint – Soak up the sunshine as you soar above the bay and cruise around the sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour. GBA Snow Land – Try not to slip and slide on this wintry course from Mario Kart: Super Circuit. Just remember: Cooler heads will prevail. Wii Mushroom Gorge – This course features an underground cavern, deep chasms and giant mushrooms to spring off of – make sure you land safely! Sky-High Sundae – The competition may heat up, but that doesn’t mean you can’t chill out in this sweet race, which is filled with larger-than-life desserts at nearly every turn. Prove you’re number one under the sun(dae) in this debut course!



Wave 2 will join Wave 1, which is already available and features eight courses, including Wii Coconut Mall, N64 Choco Mountain, 3DS Toad Circuit, DS Shroom Ridge and GBA Sky Garden, as well as Ninja Hideaway, Paris Promenade and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass includes six separate waves, with eight courses each, which will all be released by the end of 2023.



Supercharge Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass to experience more ramps, turns and jumps across a total of 48 remastered courses as each of the six waves become available. Players can enjoy all six waves of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass at no additional cost with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, or by purchasing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass available in Nintendo eShop or My Nintendo Store as a separate purchase.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

