LIVE A LIVE Switch demo transfers save data to purchased RPG

LIVE A LIVE is coming alive on Nintendo Switch on July 22, but a demo with the beginning of three chapters is now available to try in Nintendo eShop. Even better: Your save data from the demo can be transferred to the full game once purchased.



Multiple stories featuring different protagonists, time periods and gameplay styles await. Many heroic stories unfold across a variety of distinct eras in this RPG classic, now in HD-2D.



Previously unreleased outside of Japan, LIVE A LIVE features seven stories with different protagonists, time periods and gameplay styles. In the Wild West, a wanderer with a bounty on his head fights for his life. In the Twilight of Edo Japan, a shinobi undertakes a secret mission. Experience these tales in any order you choose – the adventure is yours to control. Pre-orders are now available for Switch in Nintendo eShop.



Be sure to check out a special Treehouse showcase dedicated to LIVE A LIVE if you want to learn more.

