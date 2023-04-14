Nintendo announces Legend of Zelda ‘Splatfest’ event in Splatoon 3

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Will you side with Power, Wisdom, or Courage?
Springs Hosting
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

A special Splatoon x The Legend of Zelda Splatfest in Splatoon 3 is ink-coming! Will you side with Power, Wisdom, or Courage?

This special in-game event runs from 5/5 at 5pm PT to 5/7 at 5pm PT!

In addition, Tricolor Turf War matches during The Splatoon x The Legend of Zelda Splatfest will take place on a unique version of Scorch Gorge. Don’t miss your chance to try this triangular tribute!

Still haven’t visited Splatsville? No problem!

Save on a bundle that includes the digital version of Splatoon 3 and a 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online individual Membership so you can participate in the Splatfest!

This sale is available from 4/17 to 5/7.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

More Nintendo news:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo releases final Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer
Ganondorf Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer voicing Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
N64’s Pokemon Stadium brings 3-D battles to Nintendo Switch library
Minecraft Legends Minecraft Legends launches April 18
The Art of The Octopath Traveler coming in English December 2023
Nintendo Live event announced for Seattle in September
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

  • Springs Hosting
Springs Hosting