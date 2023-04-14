Nintendo announces Legend of Zelda ‘Splatfest’ event in Splatoon 3

Will you side with Power, Wisdom, or Courage?

This special in-game event runs from 5/5 at 5pm PT to 5/7 at 5pm PT!



In addition, Tricolor Turf War matches during The Splatoon x The Legend of Zelda Splatfest will take place on a unique version of Scorch Gorge. Don’t miss your chance to try this triangular tribute!



Still haven’t visited Splatsville? No problem!



Save on a bundle that includes the digital version of Splatoon 3 and a 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online individual Membership so you can participate in the Splatfest!



This sale is available from 4/17 to 5/7.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you'll need to sign on with this service anyway. The residents of the Splatlands love dressing up for Splatfests! To celebrate the Splatoon x The Legend of Zelda Splatfest in #Splatoon3, three new shirts are available for prepurchase!



Get yours:https://t.co/YyDt0RCkgB pic.twitter.com/WUu8tknMiW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 14, 2023

