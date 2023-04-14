Nintendo announces Legend of Zelda ‘Splatfest’ event in Splatoon 3

A special Splatoon x The Legend of Zelda Splatfest in Splatoon 3 is ink-coming! Will you side with Power, Wisdom, or Courage?
This special in-game event runs from 5/5 at 5pm PT to 5/7 at 5pm PT!
In addition, Tricolor Turf War matches during The Splatoon x The Legend of Zelda Splatfest will take place on a unique version of Scorch Gorge. Don’t miss your chance to try this triangular tribute!
Still haven’t visited Splatsville? No problem!
Save on a bundle that includes the digital version of Splatoon 3 and a 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online individual Membership so you can participate in the Splatfest!
This sale is available from 4/17 to 5/7.
You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.
