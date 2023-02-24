Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe comes to Nintendo Switch

The tough puff is back for Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, a deluxe platforming adventure with up to four players on the same system.



Play solo as Kirby, or join forces with friends as Kirby, King Dedede, Meta Knight and Bandana Waddle Dee in a grand journey through Dream Land. Help Magolor rebuild his ship and save the day with powerful Team Attacks, returning Copy Abilities including the new Mecha and Sand Copy Abilities, as well as Super Abilities.



Plus, play a colorful collection of subgames in the Merry Magoland amusement park, and complete the main story to uncover additional modes, including a challenging adventure starring Magolor.



The Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe game will be available on Feb. 24, and a free demo is available now in Nintendo eShop.

