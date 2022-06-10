3 Super NES Kirby games join Nintendo Switch Online

5 days ago
Jayson Peters
Nintendo has added three Super NES titles to their Nintendo Switch Online membership service: Kirby Super Star, Kirby's Dream Land 3 and Kirby's Dream Course.
You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

