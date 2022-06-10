3 Super NES Kirby games join Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has added three Super NES titles to their Nintendo Switch Online membership service: Kirby Super Star, Kirby's Dream Land 3 and Kirby's Dream Course.

Nintendo has added three Super NES titles to their Nintendo Switch Online membership service: Kirby Super Star, Kirby’s Dream Land 3 and Kirby’s Dream Course.

Three #SuperNES titles are live for #NintendoSwitchOnline members!#Kirby Super Star

Meta Knight's revenge!



Kirby's Dream Land 3

Set difficulty to Easy Breezy!



Kirby's Dream Course

Dance along with Kirby!



Secret modes are all unlocked in these special versions of the games. pic.twitter.com/sTNi8FML21 June 10, 2022

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.