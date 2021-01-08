Kirby delivers some Tetris 99 fun

Jayson Peters
The 19th MAXIMUS CUP event for the Tetris 99 game allows you to earn an in-game theme based on the Kirby Fighters 2 game. Now you can channel your inner fighting spirit into Tetris 99 on the Nintendo Switch system as you aim to hit your opponents with a flurry of Tetrimino-clearing combos in this action-packed MAXIMUS CUP.

The 19th MAXIMUS CUP event runs from 11 p.m. PT on Jan. 7 to 10:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 11.

To participate, Nintendo Switch Online members just need to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Kirby Fighters 2.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

