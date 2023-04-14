Nintendo reveals how The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom begins

Are you ready to be high on Hyrule again?

Nintendo launched a dedicated website for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, coming May 12, that reveals the game starts in its newest frontier: the sky.



“Link begins his journey on one of the many mysterious floating islands that have suddenly appeared in the skies high above Hyrule,” Nintendo’s site states. “It’s there our hero will have to gain new abilities before returning to the surface world to begin his epic adventure.”



The site goes on to reveal changes on the surface world as well: “The sky isn’t the only thing that’s changed in Hyrule. Familiar locations have been dramatically transformed, with new towns, dank caves, and mysterious gaping chasms springing up across the world—all waiting to be explored.”



The company then highlights Link’s new abilities, including the Ultrahand and Fuse techniques “to make audacious weapons and craft creative ways to travel across the landscape,” as previously revealed in gameplay and final trailer footage.

