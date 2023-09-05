Nintendo reveals holiday Switch bundles for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons

13 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Nintendo celebrates holidays early

Nintendo is kicking off the holidays early this year by announcing a season of offerings with something for everyone. Available Oct. 6, the Nintendo Switch system bundle for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers a digital version of the racing game and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online. Oct. 6 also marks the release of two new Nintendo Switch Lite system bundles featuring new designs inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a digital version of that game.

Zoom into the world of Mario and friends with the Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, featuring a Nintendo Switch system with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers, a download code for the digital version of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game (valued at $59.99) and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $7.99), the service that lets friends and families play compatible games together online. At a suggested retail price of $299.99 (including a combined savings of $67.98), this offer allows even more drivers to team up with Mario and his friends to race underwater, in the sky, upside-down in zero-G and past the finish line in 48 courses.

Racers can supercharge the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC to experience more ramps, turns and jumps across a total of 48 additional courses, released in six waves through the end of the year. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass is available in Nintendo eShop, My Nintendo Store and select retailers as a separate purchase or can be enjoyed at no additional cost with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Nintendo Switch Lite Isabelle’s Aloha Edition – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle
Nintendo Switch Lite Isabelle’s Aloha Edition – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle
Nintendo Switch Lite Isabelle’s Aloha Edition – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle
Nintendo Switch Lite Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle
Nintendo Switch Lite Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle
Nintendo Switch Lite Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle

Those looking to escape to their own personal getaway can shop at select retailers to pick up one of these exclusive bundles. Each Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons system features a delightful design inspired by the residents that assist with island life in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, and a digital version of the game (a $59.99 value). This provides players with both value and a stylish new way to create their own island paradise to bring with them wherever they go. Each Animal Crossing: New Horizons-inspired Nintendo Switch Lite bundle will be available at a suggested retail price of $199.99.

  • Swing by Resident Services with the Nintendo Switch Lite Isabelle’s Aloha Edition – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle. This Target-exclusive bundle includes a cute, coral-colored system adorned with a leaf design on the front and a white leaf motif on the back.
  • Take in a serene sea breeze with the Nintendo Switch Lite Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle. Only available at Walmart, this exclusive bundle features a cool, turquoise-colored system adorned with a leaf design on the front and a white leaf motif on the back.

If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you'll need to sign on with this service anyway. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack upgrade is required to play Nintendo 64, SEGA Genesis and Game Boy Advance games, along with other benefits.

