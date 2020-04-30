Free Splatoon 2 Special Demo, Nintendo Switch Online trial and game discount

Have you been eager to make a splash in the world of the Splatoon 2 game, but didn’t know where to get your feet wet? Well, it’s time to finally dip your tentacles in, because the water’s warm and the ink’s never been fresher!

From now until May 6 at 6:59 a.m. Pacific, you can download the Splatoon 2 Special Demo 2020, which lets you join the ink-splatting action in 4-on-4 Turf War battles. You can even try out Ranked Battles and the Salmon Run co-op mode during the demo’s timed window.

You’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in the event. Even if you’re not a member yet, you’re still invited, though! After downloading the demo, you’ll receive an email with a download code for a seven-day free trial for Nintendo Switch Online. (Even if you’ve activated a previous free trial, you’re still eligible for this offer.)

If you enjoy all the fast-paced action, you’ll be able to save 30% on the purchase of Splatoon 2 during the special demo timeframe, and your progress will carry over to the full game, once purchased. So stop sweating and start splatting!

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

