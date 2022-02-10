Free Metroid Dread updates add 1-hit death, rookie modes

13 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

A free update launched today for Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch.

Getting hit even once causes a game over in the brutal Dread Mode difficulty. And if you’re new to the Metroid series, take advantage of increased recovery with the newly added Rookie Mode difficulty.

A second free update in April will add a Boss Rush mode, in which you’ll battle bosses continuously, one at a time.

More Gaming:

CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION Chrono Cross remaster, Radical Dreamers coming to Switch
Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo Switch Sports brings back Wii Sports fun
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC Mario Kart 8 Deluxe getting 48 remastered maps for $25 Booster Course Pass
Star Wars classic The Force Unleashed coming to Switch
Both EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings are playable with a Nintendo Switch Online membership! Nintendo adds EarthBound games to Switch Online benefits
Guitar and Light Is Guitar Hero due a streaming-led renaissance?
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch)Summer 2021 ???NS XB1 XBSXBattle royale platformer
Outer WildsSummer 2021NSAction-adventure
Kirby and the Forgotten LandMarch 25,2022NS3-D platformer
Project Triangle StrategyMarch 4, 2022NSTactical RPG
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Spring April 5, 2022PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS Building https://amzn.to/2W076c8
Star Wars: The Force UnleashedApril 20, 2022NSAction-adventure
Nintendo Switch SportsApril 29, 2022NSSports
Splatoon 3Summer 2022NSShooter
Saints RowAug. 23, 2022PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PCAction-adventure

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com