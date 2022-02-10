Free Metroid Dread updates add 1-hit death, rookie modes

A free update launched today for Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch.
Getting hit even once causes a game over in the brutal Dread Mode difficulty. And if you’re new to the Metroid series, take advantage of increased recovery with the newly added Rookie Mode difficulty.
A second free update in April will add a Boss Rush mode, in which you’ll battle bosses continuously, one at a time.
