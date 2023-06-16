Nintendo Switch Online gets Fire Emblem for Game Boy Advance

Starting June 22, Fire Emblem – also known as Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade – will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library.

Featuring all the fierce tactical combat and rich, intrigue-filled storytelling the series is known for, Fire Emblem was the first installment in the series to launch outside of Japan. Plus, it also marked the debut of the hero Lyn, who you may know as the Emblem of Blazing from Fire Emblem Engage!

In Fire Emblem, the nation of Lycia stands on the precipice of war after centuries of peace. Turmoil grows as noble houses plot treason, allies become enemies and armies stand poised for combat … all while a mysterious figure manipulates empires from the shadows. Now Lyn, along with Eliwood and Hector, must amass their own army to fight back against the forces that would destroy everything they hold dear – and before the world is burned to ash.

Over the course of the story, you’ll gather heroes to your side, train them to excel with a wide array of weapons and classes, and further hone their skills on the battlefield. In battle, strategize your course of action around a variety of terrain and conditions. Then take command of the field and lead your units to victory by fulfilling specific objectives. But be warned: In this Fire Emblem game, if your soldiers meet their end, they’re gone forever.