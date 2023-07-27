Disney Illusion Island launches on Nintendo Switch

Featuring fully voiced, animated cutscenes and an orchestrated original score, the Disney Illusion Island game swings exclusively onto the Nintendo Switch system on July 28.

Join Mickey and Friends as they explore the mysterious island of Monoth on a quest to recover three magical books and save its little furry inhabitants, the Hokuns.



In this new cooperative 2D-platformer adventure for one to four players, you’ll navigate as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy through a beautifully handcrafted world.