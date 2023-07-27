Disney Illusion Island launches on Nintendo Switch

8 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Featuring fully voiced, animated cutscenes and an orchestrated original score, the Disney Illusion Island game swings exclusively onto the Nintendo Switch system on July 28.

Join Mickey and Friends as they explore the mysterious island of Monoth on a quest to recover three magical books and save its little furry inhabitants, the Hokuns.

In this new cooperative 2D-platformer adventure for one to four players, you’ll navigate as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy through a beautifully handcrafted world.

More Nintendo news:

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons launches on consoles, PC
The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons Nintendo Switch Online adds Game Boy Color’s Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons
Pikmin 4 Explore Pikmin 4
Tomba Tomba resurrected for PS5/4, Switch and PC
TMNT Shredder's Revenge Dimension Shellshock Usagi Yojimbo Survival Mode coming to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge this year with new gameplay
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC - Wave 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 5 brings more courses and characters
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
11 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
12 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
13 Aug 23
Phoenix
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
3 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
Springs Hosting