Chrono Cross remaster, Radical Dreamers coming to Switch

A remaster of the acclaimed RPG CHRONO CROSS is coming to the Nintendo Switch system!



Plus, RADICAL DREAMERS is included! Experience the origins of CHRONO CROSS in this text-based adventure.



Two worlds cross when CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION dashes and slashes its way onto Nintendo Switch on April 7.



The 3D models have been upgraded to HD, new illustrations have added, and all kinds of new features are now included. Additionally, the game that formed the bedrock of the story, “RADICAL DREAMERS – Le Trésor Interdit -“, is included in this edition!

CHRONO CROSS is an RPG that transcends time and space, unfolding across two interlinked parallel worlds.

With over 40 party members to meet, people and dimensions will intertwine in this epic drama about the planet itself.

New Features in the Remastered Edition

・3D models converted to HD

・Refined character illustrations

・Higher-quality background music

・Switch enemy encounters on or off

・Background filter feature

・Battle enhancement features to make combat easier

・Auto-battle function

・Switch between imitation pixel font and HD font

・Change screen resolution



Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop.

