Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain on Nintendo Switch

9 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Take on a series of brain-bending activities that test your mental mettle in Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, the new Nintendo Switch multiplayer party game.

You can boost your skills and speed by playing a wide variety of activities while also having a blast. Go brain-to-brain with friends and family in four-player matches to see who gets the highest score. Everyone can play together at varying difficulties, so a kid can hold their own against an adult in this battle of the brains.

TheBig Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain game will be available on Dec. 3. Want a sneak peek at the game? Download the free demo now in Nintendo eShop to try three activities in Solo and Party mode.

