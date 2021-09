The Super Mario Bros. movie announced some time ago from Nintendo and Illumination (the Minions people) comes to U.S. theaters on Dec. 21, 2022, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto announced Thursday in a Nintendo Direct presentation.

Miyamoto-san also announced the all-star cast: Chris Pratt, Anna Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen and longtime Mario voice artist Charles Martinet.