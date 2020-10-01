Gaming Nintendo NX Switch

Insane Super Mario Bros. 35 drops for a limited time

10 hours ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
Stargate SG-1 and Atlantis eBooks - Available Now @ DriveThruFiction.com
DriveThruRPG.com
Springs Hosting
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden
Samurai Comics
Springs Hosting
Mouse Guard - Available Now @ DriveThruComics.com
Create Your Own Eberron D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Super Mario Bros. 35 is available as of Oct. 1, 2020 — but it won’t be around forever.

The iconic platforming action of Super Mario Bros. gets a 35-player twist in this free-to-download game that’s exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online players. Race against time, defeat enemies and sabotage your opponents in an online battle to become the last Mario standing. Each player is given the same timed stage, but defeating enemies will earn you extra time while you attack your opponents. With the right combination of speed, skill and strategy, you just might thrive in Super Mario Bros. 35! 

Super Mario Bros. 35, a 35th anniversary tribute (get it?) to Nintendo’s iconic character, will be playable until March 31, 2021.

Ever since the Mushroom Kingdom was first invaded by Bowser and his minions 35 years ago, Mario’s endured his fair share of trials. But Mario’s never faced a challenge quite like this! The new Super Mario Bros. 35 game for the Nintendo Switch system is available now as an exclusive offer to Nintendo Switch Online members at no additional cost.

Super Mario Bros. 35 delivers the classic Koopa Shell-kicking, platforming action from the original NES game, but with a new 35-player twist. Race against time with 35 players, all competing in Super Mario Bros. gameplay at the same time. If you can keep your wits about you and defeat enemies while disrupting your opponents in an online battle, you may emerge victorious as the last Mario standing.

If you’ve ever played Super Mario Bros., you’ll feel right at home, and if this is your first introduction to Super Mario Bros., jumping in with a community of players is a great place to beginIn Super Mario Bros. 35, each player starts with the same timed stage. When you defeat enemies, you’ll send them over to your opponents’ courses while earning extra time. But proceed with caution, because what goes around comes around. You’re just as likely to become someone else’s target when they perform well too.

Choose among four attack strategies, use items wisely to outpace your opponents, and be sure to check in often for Daily Challenges and Special Battles. Bring all your speed, skill and strategy to the game and experience the thrill of overcoming the opposition. Luckily for Mario, he somehow manages to win every match!

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

Minecraft coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Minecraft coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
ICEWIND DALE: RIME OF THE FROSTMAIDENDICE & MISCELLANY Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Dice & Miscellany released
On Sept. 30, a free update is coming to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for the Nintendo Switch system that adds some spooky touches to the season, with Halloween costumes, character customization options, DIY projects and festivities. Hey, at least Halloween will be kind of normal in Animal Crossing …
Kirby Fighters 2 Kirby Fighters 2 drops for Nintendo Switch
Super NES Nintendo Switch Donkey Kong Country 2, Mario’s Super Picross and more come to Nintendo Switch Online classic libraries
WotC: 3 classic D&D settings in the works for next 2 years

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics