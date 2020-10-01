Insane Super Mario Bros. 35 drops for a limited time

Super Mario Bros. 35 is available as of Oct. 1, 2020 — but it won’t be around forever.

The iconic platforming action of Super Mario Bros. gets a 35-player twist in this free-to-download game that’s exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online players. Race against time, defeat enemies and sabotage your opponents in an online battle to become the last Mario standing. Each player is given the same timed stage, but defeating enemies will earn you extra time while you attack your opponents. With the right combination of speed, skill and strategy, you just might thrive in Super Mario Bros. 35!

Super Mario Bros. 35, a 35th anniversary tribute (get it?) to Nintendo’s iconic character, will be playable until March 31, 2021.

Ever since the Mushroom Kingdom was first invaded by Bowser and his minions 35 years ago, Mario’s endured his fair share of trials. But Mario’s never faced a challenge quite like this! The new Super Mario Bros. 35 game for the Nintendo Switch system is available now as an exclusive offer to Nintendo Switch Online members at no additional cost.

Super Mario Bros. 35 delivers the classic Koopa Shell-kicking, platforming action from the original NES game, but with a new 35-player twist. Race against time with 35 players, all competing in Super Mario Bros. gameplay at the same time. If you can keep your wits about you and defeat enemies while disrupting your opponents in an online battle, you may emerge victorious as the last Mario standing.

If you’ve ever played Super Mario Bros., you’ll feel right at home, and if this is your first introduction to Super Mario Bros., jumping in with a community of players is a great place to begin. In Super Mario Bros. 35, each player starts with the same timed stage. When you defeat enemies, you’ll send them over to your opponents’ courses while earning extra time. But proceed with caution, because what goes around comes around. You’re just as likely to become someone else’s target when they perform well too.

Choose among four attack strategies, use items wisely to outpace your opponents, and be sure to check in often for Daily Challenges and Special Battles. Bring all your speed, skill and strategy to the game and experience the thrill of overcoming the opposition. Luckily for Mario, he somehow manages to win every match!

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.