Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Final Fight: the Street Fighter game that wasn’t

6 hours ago
Add Comment
David Buck
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit
The End The Final Fight

Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight still packs a sci-fi punch

The End The Final Fight

Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight still packs a sci-fi punch

Get ready to punch, kick and battle your way across the galaxy with Capcom’s Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight! The year is 2010 and a strange substance is transforming ordinary people into strange supernaturally powerful creatures 

Created by Ken and his fellow scientist/friend Troy, the substance affects various radical changes on its victims. It’s a sort of basic “sci-fi plot device that makes crazy stuff happen for no rhyme or reason” type of game.

The game doesn’t pull any punches from the start, immediately throwing Ken into a dystopian version of New York City (complete with a damaged and deformed Statue of Liberty in the background) battling a giant airborne scorpion monster. Subsequent levels lead to predominantly boss battles with an array of cool designs and varying difficulties. Surprisingly enough, the first boss fight is among the more difficult battles Ken faces on the first planet. There are several more planets that take Ken across various landscapes in a mix of skirmishes and the occasional scrolling adventure.

Graphics provide an amazing demonstration of what the 8-bit Nintendo Entertainment System can do. The backgrounds and environments are detailed with each invoking the environment of each planet in interesting ways. Planet one, a dystopian version of Earth, takes Ken through Manhattan into a bar (complete with a background pinball machine), across destroyed city streets and into a power plant to face off against an electricity-wielding mutant. What follows is a nicely rendered cut scene advancing the story. Planet two takes the action to a plant world. And it kind of just gets crazier from there. 

It’s worth a playthrough just to see what zaniness awaits. Although the graphics and sound are pretty good (it’s Capcom, you know!) the game’s controls have a bit of a learning curve. 

It can also be incredibly difficult to the point of frustration at times, so learning the controls and practicing is really the only way to go for this title.

Final thoughts

Graphics – 8/10

Sound – 8/10

Gameplay – 6/10

Lasting Appeal – 7/10

Graphics – 8/10

Sound – 8/10

Gameplay – 6/10

Lasting Appeal – 7/10

Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight

Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight is one of those games you either love or hate. Some will love it for its challenge, cool boss fights and unique locales. Some will dislike it for its extreme difficulty, but no matter how you slice it, this game is a fun diversion among many other NES titles.

This 1990 NES game came along about halfway through the system’s respectable life cycle and was only shoehorned into the Street Fighter franchise by way of localization (it had different characters in Japan, a la Super Mario Bros. 2) and some savvy marketing.

Where to play the game today …

If you want to play Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight today, you’ll need an original NES cartridge of the game and a NES console or compatible alternative hardware, a Nintendo 3DS with the game already purchased because the eShop is now shut down, or an emulator of questionable legality …

More Gaming:

Seen at Colorado Springs Comic Con: Mega Man 2 LEGO creations
Princess Peach Showtime! Nintendo shows off Princess Peach: Showtime! game, announces Paper Mario redux and F-Zero 99
Star Trek: Lower Decks Star Trek Adventures RPG gets Animated Series Supplemental Guide PDF
Gargoyles Remastered out Oct. 19, with pre-orders available now
Nintendo Switch NES controllers You can finally play Quest for Camelot movie’s Game Boy Color adaptation again
Nintendo reveals holiday Switch bundles for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts

David Buck

David Buck is an author, musician, copywriter, and voice over artist based in Colorado. His work has appeared on Nerdvana Media, The Nintendo Times, Star Trek.com, EN World, SyFy Wire and across the web. In his spare time, he composes music, writes science fiction, and paints miniatures.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Events

Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
3 Nov 23
Tucson
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
4 Nov 23
Tucson
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
5 Nov 23
Tucson
Taiyou Con 2024
Taiyou Con 2024
5 Jan 24
Mesa
Taiyou Con 2024
Taiyou Con 2024
6 Jan 24
Mesa
  • Springs Hosting
Springs Hosting