Nintendo shows off Princess Peach: Showtime! game, announces Paper Mario redux and F-Zero 99

Nintendo pulled back the curtain during the most recent Nintendo Direct video presentation and unveiled details on a wide variety of games that will set the stage for the Nintendo Switch system throughout this year and next, including information about the new title starring Princess Peach, as well as games from Nintendo’s development and publishing partners.

First introduced earlier this summer, Princess Peach entered the spotlight of this Nintendo Direct with a new trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime!, her newest leading role that features a variety of new transformations and sour foes to overcome, launching on Nintendo Switch March 22, 2024.

The Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Side Order DLC was also shown with newly surfaced details and a scheduled spring 2024 launch. In addition, a visually enhanced version of the Nintendo GameCube game Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door was announced for Nintendo Switch, with more information to be shared in the future. Plus, a new entry in the F-ZERO series was revealed with F-ZERO 99, a multiplayer racing game in which 99 players vie for first place, launching today and available exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members.

The presentation also highlighted many games from Nintendo’s global publishing and development partners, including Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft, a remastered collection of classic Tomb Raider games; Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a new adventure set in a mythological Persian world; Unicorn Overlord, which lets players embark on a royal adventure and fight against fate in the timeless RPG from the creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim; Trombone Champ, a rootin’ tootin’ rhythm music game that features Joy-Con motion controls and local multiplayer to create a chaotic cacophonous chorus; and DAVE THE DIVER, a deep-sea exploration and restaurant-management adventure with quirky friends to meet and underwater mysteries to discover.

To view the entire Nintendo Direct video, visit https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-direct/09-14-2023/. Here’s more information about the featured games:

Princess Peach: Showtime! : The leading lady is ready for her spotlight on Nintendo Switch. Just as Princess Peach and her retinue of Toads are attending a show at the Sparkle Theater, the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch take center stage to cause a ruckus. Now it’s up to Peach and Stella, the theater’s guardian, to save the play – and the day. Luckily, Peach has gained some showstopping abilities: She can now use the power of Stella’s ribbon – and she can transform! For example, Peach can become a Swordfighter to fend off foes with sensational swordplay, mix it up with martial arts moves as Kung Fu Peach or show off her sweet skills as a pastry chef. And one more thing – she can even crack the case as Detective Peach! In this adventure, the gameplay changes depending on Peach’s role, and even more surprising transformations are waiting to be revealed. Princess Peach: Showtime! makes its debut on Nintendo Switch March 22, 2024. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop and at select retailers.

: : Prince of Persia returns in this action-adventure platformer. Meet new characters, uncover mysteries and explore an engaging narrative set in a mythological Persian world in this new installment of the legendary franchise. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on Nintendo Switch Jan. 18, 2024. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD: Explore multiple spooky mansions and clean house as the easily scared Luigi in this visually enhanced version of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon. Evershade Valley is filled with chilling locales to visit and clever ghosts to capture. Luckily, Luigi has the tools for the job – like the Strobulb to stun enemies and his trusty Poltergust to vacuum up ghosts or interact with the environment. Good thing, because his paranormal escapades will take him to a variety of places, including a former plant research lab, a broken-down clock factory and an icy, snow-covered mine, just to name a few. Plus, hunt ghosts with up to four players online in group “exorcises” across different multiplayer modes, or conjure up fun frights in the local multiplayer ScareScraper mode. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD creeps onto Nintendo Switch summer 2024.

Another Code: Recollection : The Nintendo DS game Trace Memory and its Wii sequel – which was never released in North America – are coming together, fully enhanced, on the Nintendo Switch system. A young girl named Ashley receives a letter from her father, who she thought had passed away. Seeking answers, she sets off for a solitary island in search of him. Once there, Ashley encounters puzzles and obstacles that threaten to hinder her investigation. Find the traces of her past and experience the full story for the first time in Another Code: Recollection,launching on Nintendo Switch Jan. 19, 2024. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop.

Super Mario RPG : The Super NES game is back with updated graphics and new features. Mario and Bowser form an unprecedented alliance to take on a fearsome foe, and joining them are Princess Peach and original characters Mallow and Geno. In battle, time your button presses with Action Commands to increase damage dealt or decrease damage received. Now when you time your attacks perfectly, you can damage all enemies at once. Successful Action Commands will fill the Action Gauge that, when full, will unleash a three-character Triple Move. The Triple Move changes based on your current party, so try out different combos. Just like the original game, you’ll encounter bosses with colorful personalities in your adventure. This time, once you clear the game, you can challenge some of them again – but these powered-up bosses won’t be easy! Super Mario RPG comes down the pipe on Nintendo Switch Nov. 17. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop and at select retailers.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 6 : The final wave of DLC for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game is nearing the finish line! Drift and drive under an amber sky in Daisy Circuit from Mario Kart Wii. Or put the pedal to the metal with more returning characters, including Diddy Kong from Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, Funky Kong from Mario Kart Wii and, from the Mario Kart Tour game, Pauline and Peachette! Wave 6 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC sails onto Nintendo Switch this holiday season. Active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can enjoy this DLC at no additional cost. The DLC can also be purchased on its own. Stay tuned for more information in the future.

: Anya Forger has a new school assignment: create a photo diary. Spend time with Anya’s family and friends at school, home, the beach, museums and other familiar places, and take pictures to fill up her photo diary with memorable moments. In addition to outings, play a variety of minigames to unlock costumes and add some flair to Anya’s memories by dressing everyone up in style. SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories launches on Nintendo Switch next year. Super Crazy Rhythm Castle: An unforgettably chaotic rhythm adventure is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Time your button presses with the music to solve puzzles and battle bosses, and rock out to over 30 thrilling tracks – including songs from fan-favorite Konami games. Can you perfect “Bloody Tears” and “Vampire Killer” from Castlevania? Turn up the volume for Super Crazy Rhythm Castle when it launches on Nintendo Switch Nov. 14. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.