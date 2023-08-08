Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Pokemon Trading Card Game, Pokemon Stadium 2 join Nintendo Switch library

7 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Pokemon classics come from Game Boy Color and Nintendo 64 to Switch via the Nintendo Switch Online services ...
The Pokémon Trading Card Game is now playable for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online membership as part of the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library. In addition, the Pokémon Stadium 2 game is also playable for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Nintendo 64 library.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack upgrade is required to play Nintendo 64, SEGA Genesis and Game Boy Advance games, along with other benefits.

