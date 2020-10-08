Pikmin 3 Deluxe gets free demo on Switch

Jayson Peters
Pikmin 3 Deluxe — an enhanced port of the Wii U game — is making a surprise early visit to the Nintendo Switch system with a free demo released in Nintendo’s eShop Oct. 7.

Download the Pikmin 3 Deluxe free Nintendo eShop demo today to try out Story mode and Mission mode on your own or with another player. If you purchase the full game, which launches on Oct. 30, your progress from the demo will transfer over. As an extra bonus, defeating the first boss in the demo and transferring your save data to the full version of the game will immediately unlock the Ultra-Spicy difficulty option for the full game.

If this is your first outing with a platoon of Pikmin, this demo is a great opportunity to get your feet wet. (Just make sure to only get the Blue Pikmin wet while you’re at it!) If you’re a returning Pikmin pro, this demo is your chance to lock in that extra hard difficulty option for the full release, once purchased. The Ultra-Spicy difficulty is exclusive to Pikmin 3 Deluxe, so even experienced Pikmin Captains can unearth an extra challenge by plucking up the Nintendo Switch version.

The full game is also available for pre-order for $59.99 in Nintendo’s eShop for Switch.

