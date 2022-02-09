Nintendo Switch Sports brings back Wii Sports fun

Nintendo is introducing a new iteration of the Wii Sports series, Nintendo Switch Sports, coming to the system April 29, 2022.



Play sports such as bowling, tennis, and chambara (sword fighting) as well as three new additional sports including soccer, badminton, and volleyball. Golf is coming to the game via a software update in the fall, as well.



Nintendo says the game will support local mutliplayer on one Switch as well as online multiplayer. An online playtest will take place Feb. 18-20 with bowling, chambara and tennis available with random matchmaking. Only Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to take part in this online playtest.

Swing, kick and spike your way to victory with a collection of sports that puts you right into the action! Play together in person or online with family and friends, or challenge friendly competitors near and far in the new iteration of the classic Wii Sports series. Turn your real-world actions into in-game movements using Joy-Con controllers and compete in six sports, including Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton and Chambara (swordplay). You can even use a Joy-Con with the Leg Strap accessory included in the physical version to kick the ball in a Soccer Shoot-Out! Plus, a seventh sport is planned to be added via a free update this fall – get ready to Golf! Get active and get into the game when Nintendo Switch Sports launches on April 29! Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop. An online play test will also be available for Nintendo Switch Online members on Feb. 18, Feb. 19 and Feb. 20. Visit https://nintendoswitchsports.nintendo.com for more details.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

