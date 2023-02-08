Game Boy titles available to Nintendo Switch Online members

Game Boy Advance reserved for Expansion Pack upgrade
Nintendo on Wednesday made a selection of classic Game Boy titles available on its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, with Game Boy Advance titles available to members who upgraded to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
Launch lineup of Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online
- Tetris
- Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
- GARGOYLE’S QUEST
- Game & Watch Gallery 3
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Metroid II – Return of Samus
- Wario Land 3
- Kirby’s Dream Land
Launch lineup of Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
- Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
- WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$
- Kuru Kuru Kururin
- Mario Kart: Super Circuit
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.
Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.