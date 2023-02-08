Springs Hosting

Game Boy titles available to Nintendo Switch Online members

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Game Boy Advance reserved for Expansion Pack upgrade

Nintendo on Wednesday made a selection of classic Game Boy titles available on its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, with Game Boy Advance titles available to members who upgraded to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Launch lineup of Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online

  • Tetris
  • Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
  • GARGOYLE’S QUEST
  • Game & Watch Gallery 3
  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
  • Metroid II – Return of Samus
  • Wario Land 3
  • Kirby’s Dream Land

Launch lineup of Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

  • Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
  • WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$
  • Kuru Kuru Kururin
  • Mario Kart: Super Circuit
  • Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

