Game Boy titles available to Nintendo Switch Online members

Game Boy Advance reserved for Expansion Pack upgrade

Nintendo on Wednesday made a selection of classic Game Boy titles available on its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, with Game Boy Advance titles available to members who upgraded to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Launch lineup of Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online Tetris

Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

GARGOYLE’S QUEST

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II – Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land Launch lineup of Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.