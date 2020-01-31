On March 13, 2020, a special-edition, Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch system will be available in stores at a suggested retail price of $299.99.

The system takes design inspiration from the new game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (sold separately), with lovely pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers that are white on the back, white wrist straps and a white Nintendo Switch dock, adorned with images of recognizable characters Tom Nook and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy.

Prospective island residents that want to pre-order the system can do so at select retailers soon. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons game launches for Nintendo Switch on March 20 at a suggested retail price of $59.99.

Also available on March 13 is the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector and the Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector. These stylish items will help protect your Nintendo Switch family system when you take Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the go and escape to an island getaway, anytime, anywhere.

In the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, players embark on the special Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package and are whisked away to an island paradise. Here, players can roll up their sleeves and start a life from scratch on a deserted island, eventually making their new life whatever they want it to be – whether decorating their home, crafting, customizing their look or sharing the experience with friends, both in real life and on the island. Animal Crossing: New Horizons marks the debut of the Animal Crossing series on Nintendo Switch and introduces new features, such as crafting, pole-vaulting across rivers and so much more.

