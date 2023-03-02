Nintendo reveals Mario Switch bundle, more MAR10 celebrations

Yesterday, Nintendo officially kicked off the MAR10 Day celebrations with a party at Nintendo NY starring Mario, Luigi and YouTube superstar Ryan Kaji from Ryan’s World. Today, the celebration continues with a Mushroom Kingdom’s worth of exciting announcements, including a reveal of the new Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle arriving in stores starting on March 10, additional details about Wave 4 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC (including full track list and the March 9 launch!), a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood, an upcoming Nintendo Switch game sale perfect for Mario fans of all ages and so much more.

“With a wide variety of activities all month long, we want all of Mario’s fans to know that every day can be a Mario Day,” said Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America’s executive vice president of sales, marketing and communications. “We hope fans of all ages will find their own special way to experience Mario this month and create long-lasting memories that will put smiles on their faces – whether it’s helping Mario save the day or visiting him in the real-life Mushroom Kingdom at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood.”

At yesterday’s exclusive event – overalls not required – some of Mario’s youngest fans got a chance to meet Ryan from Ryan’s World and join him for some Nintendo fun. The Nintendo NY store welcomed fans of all ages, including kids from the local Boys & Girls Club, to come and meet Mario and Luigi and check out a variety of Nintendo Switch games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Luigi’s Mansion 3. Ryan, a major fan of Nintendo, even got in on the action to play games with some of his fans.

The Mario celebration continues all month long with special events, promotions and activities. Here’s a look at some of the upcoming Mario-related activities that Nintendo has in store:

Make every day a MAR10 Day with a Nintendo Switch system with Red Joy-Con controllers, your choice of a free Mario full game download (a $59.99 value) and stickers from the upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie. Anyone that purchases the bundle can select one of the following games: Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. The bundle is available starting on March 10 at a suggested retail price of $299.99 at the My Nintendo Store and select retailers. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 4: The next eight courses that are part of Wave 4 of the Booster Course Pass DLC are coming to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game on March 9. The newly added Fruit Cup and Boomerang Cups are composed of Tour Amsterdam Drift, GBA Riverside Park, Wii DK Summit, Yoshi’s Island (which is making its Mario Kart debut!), Tour Bangkok Rush, DS Mario Circuit, GCN Waluigi Stadium and Tour Singapore Speedway. A new playable character, Birdo, will also be added to the game in this wave of the DLC.

Celebrate the hero of the Mushroom Kingdom with two waves of savings on select Nintendo Switch games. The first half of the sale starts on March 10 (MAR10 Day!) at 12 a.m. PT and lasts until March 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. It features deals on digital games and DLC featuring Mario and friends, including Mario Party Superstars, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Yoshi’s Crafted World and Luigi’s Mansion 3. The second wave of the sale runs from March 24 at 12 a.m. PT until April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This sale includes savings on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Games on sale can be purchased directly in Nintendo eShop or on Nintendo.com at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#mar10-day. Mario & Friends Retail Sale: From March 5 to March 11, fans will also be able to head to select retailers to save up to $20 on select games featuring Mario and friends, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Mario Party Superstars and many more. Additionally, fans can save $40 on the high-octane Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit!

My Nintendo wants to send you to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood! Starting on March 10 until April 25, head to https://my.nintendo.com/ to enter the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Family Fun Sweepstakes. One lucky winner with up to three guests will win a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to visit SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and see the Mushroom Kingdom in real life! Play Nintendo Fun: Kids can also join in on the Mario fun, today and every day, with activities and videos at Play Nintendo. Visit the Play Nintendo website and Play Nintendo YouTube channel for DIY crafts, quizzes, gameplay and more featuring Mario and friends!

For a full list of MAR10 Day activities, including special announcements from Nintendo’s partners at LEGO, First 4 Figures and PDP Promotions, visit http://www.mario.nintendo.com.

