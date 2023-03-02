Nintendo reveals Mario Switch bundle, more MAR10 celebrations

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Mario Day Mario Bundle
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Yesterday, Nintendo officially kicked off the MAR10 Day celebrations with a party at Nintendo NY starring Mario, Luigi and YouTube superstar Ryan Kaji from Ryan’s World. Today, the celebration continues with a Mushroom Kingdom’s worth of exciting announcements, including a reveal of the new Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle arriving in stores starting on March 10, additional details about Wave 4 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC (including full track list and the March 9 launch!), a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood, an upcoming Nintendo Switch game sale perfect for Mario fans of all ages and so much more.

“With a wide variety of activities all month long, we want all of Mario’s fans to know that every day can be a Mario Day,” said Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America’s executive vice president of sales, marketing and communications. “We hope fans of all ages will find their own special way to experience Mario this month and create long-lasting memories that will put smiles on their faces – whether it’s helping Mario save the day or visiting him in the real-life Mushroom Kingdom at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood.”

At yesterday’s exclusive event – overalls not required – some of Mario’s youngest fans got a chance to meet Ryan from Ryan’s World and join him for some Nintendo fun. The Nintendo NY store welcomed fans of all ages, including kids from the local Boys & Girls Club, to come and meet Mario and Luigi and check out a variety of Nintendo Switch games like Mario Kart 8 DeluxeSuper Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Luigi’s Mansion 3. Ryan, a major fan of Nintendo, even got in on the action to play games with some of his fans.

The Mario celebration continues all month long with special events, promotions and activities. Here’s a look at some of the upcoming Mario-related activities that Nintendo has in store:

  • Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle: Make every day a MAR10 Day with a Nintendo Switch system with Red Joy-Con controllers, your choice of a free Mario full game download (a $59.99 value) and stickers from the upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie. Anyone that purchases the bundle can select one of the following games: Super Mario OdysseyMario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. The bundle is available starting on March 10 at a suggested retail price of $299.99 at the My Nintendo Store and select retailers.
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 4: The next eight courses that are part of Wave 4 of the Booster Course Pass DLC are coming to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game on March 9. The newly added Fruit Cup and Boomerang Cups are composed of Tour Amsterdam Drift, GBA Riverside Park, Wii DK Summit, Yoshi’s Island (which is making its Mario Kart debut!), Tour Bangkok Rush, DS Mario Circuit, GCN Waluigi Stadium and Tour Singapore Speedway. A new playable character, Birdo, will also be added to the game in this wave of the DLC.
  • GameStop In-Store Mario Events: Celebrate at select GameStop locations on March 11 from noon to 4 p.m. local time to continue making every day a MAR10 Day! Play games featuring Mario and friends, like Mario Kart 8 DeluxeNew Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and more, and receive free Mario themed-items, while supplies last.
  • Save on Select Mario Games!: Celebrate the hero of the Mushroom Kingdom with two waves of savings on select Nintendo Switch games. The first half of the sale starts on March 10 (MAR10 Day!) at 12 a.m. PT and lasts until March 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. It features deals on digital games and DLC featuring Mario and friends, including Mario Party SuperstarsDonkey Kong Country: Tropical FreezeYoshi’s Crafted World and Luigi’s Mansion 3. The second wave of the sale runs from March 24 at 12 a.m. PT until April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This sale includes savings on Mario Kart 8 DeluxeSuper Mario OdysseyNew Super Mario Bros. U DeluxeSuper Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Games on sale can be purchased directly in Nintendo eShop or on Nintendo.com at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#mar10-day.
  • Mario & Friends Retail Sale: From March 5 to March 11, fans will also be able to head to select retailers to save up to $20 on select games featuring Mario and friends, including Mario Kart 8 DeluxeSuper Mario OdysseySuper Mario Maker 2Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s FuryMario Party Superstars and many more. Additionally, fans can save $40 on the high-octane Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit!
  • SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Opening: The day all Mario fans have been waiting for is finally here! SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood is officially open to the public. At SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, guests can battle Team Bowser on the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride, dine at Toadstool Café, level up with Nintendo-themed merch from the 1-UP Factory store and wear an interactive Power-Up Band (sold separately) to participate in activities throughout the Mushroom Kingdom.
  • Win a Trip to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD!: My Nintendo wants to send you to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood! Starting on March 10 until April 25, head to https://my.nintendo.com/ to enter the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Family Fun Sweepstakes. One lucky winner with up to three guests will win a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to visit SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and see the Mushroom Kingdom in real life!
  • Play Nintendo Fun: Kids can also join in on the Mario fun, today and every day, with activities and videos at Play Nintendo. Visit the Play Nintendo website and Play Nintendo YouTube channel for DIY crafts, quizzes, gameplay and more featuring Mario and friends!

For a full list of MAR10 Day activities, including special announcements from Nintendo’s partners at LEGO, First 4 Figures and PDP Promotions, visit http://www.mario.nintendo.com.

More Nintendo news:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass - Wave 4 Yoshi’s Island course, Birdo character coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in Wave 4 DLC on March 9
Nintendo Switch outsells Wii U Wii U, Nintendo 3DS eShop closing this month!
Octopath Traveler II Octopath Traveler II comes to Nintendo Switch
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe comes to Nintendo Switch
Metroid Prime Remastered Metroid Prime Remastered comes to Nintendo Switch
Game Boy titles available to Nintendo Switch Online members
Video game release dates:
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Jedi: SurvivorApril 28, 2023PS5 XBSX PCAction-adventure
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomMay 12, 2023NSRPG/Action-adventure
Final Fantasy XVIJune 22, 2023PS5RPG
Sea of StarsAug. 29, 2023NS, PC, PS5, PS4RPG

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Mar 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
5 Mar 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
11 Mar 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
12 Mar 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
18 Mar 23
Gold Canyon