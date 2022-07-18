Mario Strikers: Battle League adds Daisy, Shy Guy and more features in free update

Beginning July 22, a free update will be available for Mario Strikers: Battle League ...
Beginning July 22, a free update will be available to all Mario Strikers: Battle League players that adds a number of new features to the game, including the new playable characters Daisy and Shy Guy, a new set of Knight-themed gear and the new Desert Ruin stadium:
- Daisy – Whether on offense or defense, Daisy’s high technique attribute, skillful passing and Flower Spiral Hyper Strike will keep opponents guessing.
- Shy Guy – Evenly balanced in all attributes, Shy Guy is always eager to take the field no matter the position. Plus, Shy Guy’s Propeller Dive Hyper Strike is a force to be reckoned with.
- Knight-Themed Gear – When equipped, this gear increases the strength and shooting attributes at the cost of other attributes.
- Desert Ruin Stadium – Get gritty in a new stadium featuring the appearance of desert ruins. In addition to using the Desert Ruin stadium in matches, you can also set it as your club stadium.
Mario Strikers: Battle League will have two more free updates to look forward to in 2022. These updates will also include additional characters, gear and stadiums, Nintendo said.
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Kirby’s Dream Buffet
|Summer 2022
|NS
|Multiplayer
|LIVE A LIVE
|July 22, 2022
|NS
|JRPG
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|July 29, 2022
|NS
|RPG
|Saints Row
|Aug. 23, 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|Splatoon 3
|Sept. 19, 2022
|NS
|Shooter
|No Man’s Sky
|Oct. 7, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure/Survival
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|Oct. 20, 2022
|NS
|Turn-based strategy
|Bayonetta 3
|Oct. 28, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure/Fighting
|Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|2023
|NS
|RPG/Action-adventure
|Jedi: Survivor
|2023
|PS5 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|Sea of Stars
|2023
|NS, PC, PS5, PS4
|RPG