Mario Strikers: Battle League adds Daisy, Shy Guy and more features in free update

Beginning July 22, a free update will be available to all Mario Strikers: Battle League players that adds a number of new features to the game, including the new playable characters Daisy and Shy Guy, a new set of Knight-themed gear and the new Desert Ruin stadium:

Daisy – Whether on offense or defense, Daisy’s high technique attribute, skillful passing and Flower Spiral Hyper Strike will keep opponents guessing.

Shy Guy – Evenly balanced in all attributes, Shy Guy is always eager to take the field no matter the position. Plus, Shy Guy’s Propeller Dive Hyper Strike is a force to be reckoned with.

Knight-Themed Gear – When equipped, this gear increases the strength and shooting attributes at the cost of other attributes.

Desert Ruin Stadium – Get gritty in a new stadium featuring the appearance of desert ruins. In addition to using the Desert Ruin stadium in matches, you can also set it as your club stadium.

Mario Strikers: Battle League will have two more free updates to look forward to in 2022. These updates will also include additional characters, gear and stadiums, Nintendo said.

