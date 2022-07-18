Mario Strikers: Battle League adds Daisy, Shy Guy and more features in free update

2 days ago
Jayson Peters
Beginning July 22, a free update will be available for Mario Strikers: Battle League ...
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Mario Strikers: Battle League

Beginning July 22, a free update will be available to all Mario Strikers: Battle League players that adds a number of new features to the game, including the new playable characters Daisy and Shy Guy, a new set of Knight-themed gear and the new Desert Ruin stadium:

  • Daisy – Whether on offense or defense, Daisy’s high technique attribute, skillful passing and Flower Spiral Hyper Strike will keep opponents guessing.
  • Shy Guy – Evenly balanced in all attributes, Shy Guy is always eager to take the field no matter the position. Plus, Shy Guy’s Propeller Dive Hyper Strike is a force to be reckoned with.
  • Knight-Themed Gear – When equipped, this gear increases the strength and shooting attributes at the cost of other attributes.
  • Desert Ruin Stadium – Get gritty in a new stadium featuring the appearance of desert ruins. In addition to using the Desert Ruin stadium in matches, you can also set it as your club stadium.
Mario Strikers: Battle League
Mario Strikers: Battle League

Mario Strikers: Battle League will have two more free updates to look forward to in 2022. These updates will also include additional characters, gear and stadiums, Nintendo said.

More Nintendo news:

Pokemon Puzzle League-1 Pokemon Puzzle League comes to Nintendo Switch
Sea of Stars is getting PS5 and PS4 versions, 2023 release
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack SEGA Genesis wireless controller Four mega-rad SEGA games added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch Oct. 28
Kirby’s Dream Buffet opens this summer on Nintendo Switch
Build Bowser with mighty new LEGO Super Mario set
Video game release dates:
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Kirby’s Dream BuffetSummer 2022NSMultiplayer
LIVE A LIVEJuly 22, 2022NSJRPG
Xenoblade Chronicles 3July 29, 2022NSRPG
Saints RowAug. 23, 2022PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PCAction-adventure
Splatoon 3Sept. 19, 2022NSShooter
No Man’s SkyOct. 7, 2022NSAction-adventure/Survival
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of HopeOct. 20, 2022NSTurn-based strategy
Bayonetta 3Oct. 28, 2022NSAction-adventure/Fighting
Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild2023NSRPG/Action-adventure
Jedi: Survivor2023PS5 XBSX PCAction-adventure
Sea of Stars2023NS, PC, PS5, PS4RPG

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

free website checkup
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com