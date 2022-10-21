Mario Party, Mario Party 2 hit Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library Nov. 2

Two classic Mario Party games are crossing the board to join the Nintendo 64 library on the Nintendo Switch system – and there are no red spaces in sight! Starting Nov. 2, Mario Party and Mario Party 2 will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection.



Mario Party launched for the Nintendo 64 system in 1999 and was the original party-starter for the series! In this classic four-player party game, you’ll join Mario and friends across nine action-packed Adventure Boards and 56 minigames in colorful multiplayer* (or solo!) competition.



Keep the party going with Mario Party 2 and celebrate like it’s the year 2000 all over again! Mario and his Mushroom Kingdom friends return for another round of Bowser-bashing board-game action, complete with fancy costumes, new Adventure Boards and minigames.

