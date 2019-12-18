Luigi’s Mansion 3 DLC arrives in 2020





Just when Luigi thought it was safe to get a night’s rest, duty beckons as waves of new ghosts and mini-games arrive as paid Luigi’s Mansion 3 DLC for the Nintendo Switch system.

Two new Luigi’s Mansion 3 DLC expansions are planned for 2020:

The Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack includes both Part 1 and Part 2, which will not be available for individual purchase, and can be pre-purchased starting now for $9.99 in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 1 will arrive by April 30, 2020. The DLC includes three new mini-games for the multiplayer ScreamPark mode. It also introduces three new outfits for Luigi with matching floor themes and new themed ghosts in the cooperative ScareScraper mode. And as a special bonus for those who purchase the Luigi’s Mansion 3 DLC, players will receive an in-game Polterpup light called the Flashlight Type-P. Players can use this during Story Mode or ScareScraper.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 2 will launch by July 31, 2020, with additional content and features for both ScreamPark and ScareScraper modes. There will be three more new mini-games for ScreamPark mode, as well as three new ScareScraper outfits with matching floor themes and themed ghosts.

