The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask coming to Switch’s N64 game library in February

An ominous fate also awaits you next month – unless you can avert it, that is – when the Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask game makes its time-twisting debut on Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library in February.



In this Nintendo 64 classic, last seen in a 3DS remaster, Link has just three days to save the world before the moon itself comes crashing down, destroying Termina and everyone inhabiting it.

Save Termina before it’s met with a terrible fate!



The Legend of #Zelda: Majora's Mask comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members in February! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/WN2Q0Wqc8Q — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 21, 2022

The Majora’s Mask Switch playability will follow the recently released N64 3-D platformer Banjo-Kazooie’s arrival on the service. In that game, join a honey bear named Banjo and a breegull named Kazooie as they fly, swim and fire eggs across a multitude of wild locales on their mission to rescue Banjo’s sister Tooty from the wicked witch Gruntilda in this action game. Originally released in 1998, this marks the first time this title has appeared on a Nintendo system in over 20 years.



The new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan features all the benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but with access to these and more classic N64 and SEGA Genesis games with added online play, as well as access to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC at no extra cost.



If you don’t want the Genesis and N64 games, you can try the standard Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

Video game release dates: