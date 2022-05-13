Kirby 64 comes to Switch May 20

10 mins ago
Jayson Peters
Venture beyond Dream Land. Stop the hungering Dark Matter. The Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards game, originally released for the Nintendo 64 system, is available on May 20 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

