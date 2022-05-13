Kirby 64 comes to Switch May 20

Venture beyond Dream Land. Stop the hungering Dark Matter. The Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards game, originally released for the Nintendo 64 system, is available on May 20 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.
More Nintendo news:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch)
|NS XB1 XBSX
|Battle royale platformer
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|July 29, 2022
|NS
|RPG
|Saints Row
|Aug. 23, 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|Splatoon 3
|NS
|Shooter
|Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|2023
|NS
|RPG/Action-adventure