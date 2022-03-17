Girls Make Games’ Shredded Secrets comes to Switch

With the right amount of creativity and determination, and a little help from Girls Make Games, game industry dreams do come true!

Girls Make Games is a series of summer camps, workshops and game jams designed to inspire the next generation of designers, creators and engineers. Now, the Shredded Secrets game, created by a team from Girls Make Games, has made the journey from summer camp demo to full-fledged release for the Nintendo Switch system, and is available for purchase today! You can view the trailer for the game by visiting https://youtu.be/qP9-3godIGY.

In 2018, a team of four ambitious middle school girls from Seattle created a strikingly original and charming game demo about bullying and empathy. Their game, Shredded Secrets, impressed a panel of industry experts at a Girls Make Games summer camp, including Nintendo of America’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Communications, Devon Pritchard.

Nintendo has partnered with Girls Make Games in its mission to create paths in the industry for girls who dream of creating games. From hosting a summer camp at Nintendo of America headquarters in Redmond, Washington, to facilitating panels and lesson plans by successful women in the game industry, Nintendo shares the goal of fostering experiences of inclusivity with Girls Make Games.

Shredded Secrets, a game that exemplifies this spirit of inclusivity, was ultimately awarded with Best Narrative and the Grand Prize at the 2018 Girls Make Games Demo Day competition. But the winning team, Sarcastic Shark Clouds, didn’t stop there! After their initial success, these dedicated developers raised over $30,000 on Kickstarter, poured their ingenuity into expanding their prototype and are now launching the fruition of all their hard work, the full-length Shredded Secrets game.

Shredded Secrets is a platformer set in a middle school that lets you step into the lives of four characters, each with a unique perspective. Their lives intersect at different points, letting you learn more about what motivates each of them as they face their own complex issues.

London is a heartbroken middle school teacher trying to keep up with her job while dealing with depression and grief. Isabella, who’s considered the “nerd” of the school, is getting bullied by Oakley, a problematic kid who’s having trouble accepting themselves. Meanwhile, Taylor struggles with anxiety and pressure from his family to achieve good grades.

Learn each character’s fears, and face off against bullies, hurled insults, inner demons and the scariest foe of all … grade monsters!

