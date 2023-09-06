You can finally play Quest for Camelot movie’s Game Boy Color adaptation again

3 hours ago
Jayson Peters
3 games once playable only on Japanese consoles also available via Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo quietly added four more titles to the Nintendo Switch Online service today.

From the 16-bit Super Famicom (known in the U.S. as the Super NES), 1998’s Kirby’s Star Stacker (a port from the Game Boy) is now available to members of the subscription service. It’s the first time American players can play the Super Famicom game natively.

From the 8-bit NES (Famicom), Joy Mech Fight and Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day are also, in case you couldn’t tell already, originally Japan exclusives that are now available in the U.S. via Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Finally, the Game Boy Color adaptation of the 1998 Warner Bros. animated film Quest for Camelot is now playable on Nintendo Switch Online.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack upgrade is required to play Nintendo 64, SEGA Genesis and Game Boy Advance games, along with other benefits.

