Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. revives, upgrades a Nintendo legacy

8 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Nintendo is releasing a Game & Watch collectible device upgraded to play the original 8-bit Super Mario Bros., as part of the game’s 35th anniversary celebration.

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. is inspired by the original Game & Watch systems first released in 1980. The original handheld device included a game, and could also be used as a watch to tell time.

The original Game & Watch series sold more than 43 million worldwide. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. features a modern +Control Pad.

In addition to playing classic games Super Mario Bros.Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2) and a special version of Ball with a Mario makeover, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. also functions as a clock, with 35 little touches to discover, including some guest appearances from Mario’s friends and foes.

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. launches on Nov. 13 at a suggested retail price of $49.99.

