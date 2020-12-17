Watch anime on Nintendo Switch with Funimation app

10 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Springs Hosting
Starting today, you can watch a massive collection of English-dubbed anime and hundreds of subtitled shows from Japan on Funimation.

Stream a huge library of ad-free anime in HD on your Nintendo Switch, including movies, OVAs, extras and – best of all – the hottest, top-trending shows like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaMy Hero AcademiaFruits BasketBlack CloverAttack on Titan and Dragon Ball. Funimation subscription benefits include up to five simultaneous streams on one account. Stream for two weeks free and begin your anime adventure today.

