Charles Martinet ends his tenure as voice of Nintendo's Mario

My new Adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart! #woohoo !!!!!!! https://t.co/3YWYewlnXt— Charles Martinet (@CharlesMartinet) August 21, 2023

We have a message for fans of the Mushroom Kingdom. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/U1ASicOuTO— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 21, 2023