Nintendo teases Super Mario LEGO

It’s March 10, which means MAR10 is everywhere today. That is soon to include, apparently, official Super Mario LEGO products of some kind, as the tease above makes clear.

There are lots of MAR10 deals to be had as well, including $20 discounts on certain Switch titles:

What’s YOUR favorite #MAR10 game?



Pick up some Nintendo gems to celebrate this special day: https://t.co/GUL4UvGvoK [REFERRAL] pic.twitter.com/wNqpieo68z — Nerdvana (@nerdvana) March 10, 2020

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.