‘Make or break’ Nintendo Switch surpasses 3DS sales

3 days ago
Jayson Peters
Nintendo Switch systems have now officially outsold the company’s earlier, now-defunct 3DS handheld system.

This news comes as former Nintendo of America president and chief operating officer Reggie Fil Fils-Aimé admitting the Switch was a “make or break” product following the dud that was the Wii U console. It also comes as the company again demurs on questions about plans for a higher-end “pro” Switch.

The Switch is a TV video game console that can also be played in handheld mode, and a smaller Switch Lite is played only in handheld mode like the 3DS before it, with no option to dock it to a television.

And the Mario marketing machine shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Burger King Nintendo toys

Beginning today (Feb. 1) and running through March 15, King Jr Meals at participating Burger King locations across the U.S., Canada and parts of Latin America* will include one of six different toys inspired by Nintendo Switch games. Toys will feature signature characters from games such as Animal Crossing: New HorizonsMario Kart 8 DeluxeLuigi’s Mansion 3Super Mario Maker 2The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Splatoon 2. In celebration of the launch of the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game on Feb. 12, Burger King is also offering families and kids in the continental U.S. a chance to win a Nintendo Switch Prize Pack that includes the game along with a Nintendo Switch system.

When you purchase a Super Mario Meal on the BK Mobile App or online at BK.com between Feb. 8 and Feb. 22, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch Prize Pack, which includes a Nintendo Switch system and the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game. The Super Mario Meal at Burger King consists of the Whopper sandwich, small fries and small fountain drink.

Even if your Super Mario Meal doesn’t earn you the Nintendo Switch prize pack, you’ll still be able to receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points with your purchase of a Super Mario Meal between Feb. 8 and Feb. 22, while supplies last. My Nintendo members can redeem them for exclusive rewards.

Special edition Nintendo Switch hardware will be available through select retailers beginning Feb. 12 at a suggested retail price of $299.99. Nintendo re-releasing Switch in Mario Red & Blue Edition

