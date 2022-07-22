Nintendo Switch Sports update coming free July 26

Whether you enjoy Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton or Chambara, there’s nothing like the triumph of victory … or the motivation to persevere gained from a few close calls in Nintendo Switch Sports.

Beginning July 26 at 6 p.m. PT, a free software update will be available that kicks things up a notch and adds a number of new features to the game. You’ll be able to turn your real-life kicks into powerful in-game actions in full Soccer matches, pull off fancy new moves in Volleyball and even reach for higher ranks in the Pro League!

Ready to lace up your metaphorical cleats for Spocco Square after applying the update? In Four-on-Four and One-on-One Soccer matches you’ll be able to use a Joy-Con controller and a Leg Strap accessory (included in the physical version of the game, and also available to purchase separately in the My Nintendo Store and at select retailers). Use a kicking motion in real life and the game will transform your movements into in-game actions. Likewise, you can also move your hands, just like you’re jogging in place, to dash in the game. If you play this way, your in-game kicks will be more powerful.

This new update for the Nintendo Switch Sports game isn’t just for Leg Strap players, though. You may want to try pulling off fancy new moves for Volleyball – the Slide Attack and Rocket Serve. Make your spikes even more unpredictable or catch your opponents by surprise right from the start of the match!

Plus, have you already brought your “A game” to the competition? With this update you can reach for even greater heights when you play online in the Pro League with the addition of the new S Rank and ∞ Rank. When you aren’t spiking, swinging or striking for the new ranks in random matchmaking, you’ll be able to easily join Friend Matches using Room IDs.

