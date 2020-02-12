Nintendo Switch Online adds NES, Super NES titles for members

Pop’n TwinBee

On Feb. 19, Nintendo Switch Online will get two NES and two Super NES titles added to the library of classic games available to paying members.

The Super NES titles, never before released in the U.S., are Pop’n TwinBee, “a classic cute-’em-up shooter,” and Smash Tennis, “a 16-bit spin on the competitive sport with personality to spare.”

From the 8-bit NES, cult favorite action-platformer Shadow of the Ninja and the powerboat racer Eliminator Boat Duel are joining the library.

More about these games in Nintendo’s own words:

Pop’n TwinBee (Super NES) – The sixth game in the TwinBee series, this vertically scrolling shooter takes place in a cute, poppy setting. TwinBee and WinBee hear that the great Dr. Murdock has lost his wits, so they set off to return him to his normal self. This game was originally released in Japan and Europe in 1993, but this will be its first release in the U.S.



Smash Tennis (Super NES) – In Smash Tennis, the controls may be simple, but there’s plenty of room for skill! With strong shots, weak shots, lobs and eight different court types, you can develop all sorts of approaches, unlocking the deep strategies of tennis. This game was originally released in Japan in 1993 and Europe in 1994, but this will be its first release in the U.S.



Shadow of the Ninja (NES) – In the midst of disorder and oppression, two shadow warriors rise to the people’s cry for help. Choose to play as one of two ninja masters from the Iga clan as they infiltrate enemy front lines. Master tactics of stealth as you acquire additional weapons and power-ups in order to overthrow an evil emperor and destroy his wicked empire, solo or with a friend.



Eliminator Boat Duel (NES) – In this powerboat racing game, get behind the wheel of one of the fastest machines on the water to earn boatloads of in-game cash. Drivers earn thousands of dollars for competing, and you’ll use your winnings to repair and upgrade your boat to push your competitive edge to its maximum. A little aggression goes a long way – just try not to get sunk yourself, or you’ll be swimming back to dry land.

These additions bring the total number of NES games on Switch to 52 titles and the Super NES library to 26 titles, for a total of 78 classic video games.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

