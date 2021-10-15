If you want N64 and Genesis games, that is …

Alongside news today that Animal Crossing: New Horizons would be getting its final free content drop, Nintendo today revealed the pricing for its long awaited Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, the new membership plan of Nintendo Switch Online that includes the base Nintendo Switch Online membership, plus additional benefits like access to Nintendo 64 games and SEGA Genesis games.

An individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, announced earlier this year, will cost $49.99 for 12 months, while a family membership will cost $79.99 for 12 months.

There’s no word yet on options for one- or three-year memberships for this new plan …

Just let me say ouch — that’s more than double the standard Nintendo Switch Online cost of $19.99 a year for individuals and $34.99 a year for families of up to eight. Some decision makers will take a good, long look at this (and get it anyway, of course…)

Benefits of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

On the bright side, + Expansion Pack members can download Happy Home Paradise, the paid Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC for the Switch, for free and keep it to play as long as they maintain an active membership. And the new tier will give them access to all the Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games that are joining Nintendo Entertainment System and Super NES games when the service launches.