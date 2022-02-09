Nintendo adds EarthBound games to Switch Online benefits

The Super NES and NES RPGs EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings are now available for Nintendo Switch Online members.
You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.
More Gaming:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Order
|Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch)
|NS XB1 XBSX
|Battle royale platformer
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|March 25,2022
|NS
|3-D platformer
|March 4, 2022
|NS
|Tactical RPG
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS
|Building
|https://amzn.to/2W076c8
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
|April 20, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|April 29, 2022
|NS
|Sports
|Splatoon 3
|Summer 2022
|NS
|Shooter
|Saints Row
|Aug. 23, 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure