Nintendo adds EarthBound games to Switch Online benefits

The Super NES and NES RPGs EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings are now available for Nintendo Switch Online members.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

More Gaming: