Nintendo brings back Switch digital game voucher deal

17 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Nintendo Switch Online members eligible for savings

Nintendo Switch Online members can take advantage of a deal we haven’t seen on the hybrid handheld console for a while. Subscribers to the program can get a pair of game vouchers for $99.98 and redeem each one for a select digital title at a bit of a discount.

You can find the list of eligible titles for the game voucher deal below or at the Nintendo website: https://www.nintendo.com/store/games/game-voucher-eligible/

Nintendo Switch Online discount game voucher titles:

  • Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
  • Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Splatoon 3
  • Pokemon Scarlet
  • Pokemon Violet
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Live A Live
  • Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
  • Mario Strikers: Battle League
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Bayonetta 3
  • Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
  • Pokemon Shining Pearl
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Metroid Dread
  • WarioWare: Get It Together!
  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush
  • DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power
  • Miitopia
  • New Pokemon Snap
  • Bravely Default II
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
  • Pikmin 3 Deluxe
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King
  • Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Pokemon Sword
  • Pokemon Shield
  • Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
  • Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Daemon X Machina
  • Astral Chain
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World
  • Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  • Fitness Boxing
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu!
  • Pokemon Let’s Go, Eevee!
  • The World Ends with You Final Remix
  • Super Mario Party
  • Go Vacation
  • Octopath Traveler
  • Mario Tennis Aces
  • Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
  • Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
  • Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
  • Kirby Star Allies
  • Bayonetta 2
  • Dragon Quest Builders
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • Fire Emblem Warriors
  • Pokken Tournament DX
  • Splatoon 2
  • ARMS
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • 1-2-Switch
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
  • Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Splatoon 3
  • Pokemon Scarlet
  • Pokemon Violet
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Live A Live
  • Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
  • Mario Strikers: Battle League
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Bayonetta 3
  • Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
  • Pokemon Shining Pearl
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Metroid Dread
  • WarioWare: Get It Together!
  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush
  • DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power
  • Miitopia
  • New Pokemon Snap
  • Bravely Default II
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
  • Pikmin 3 Deluxe
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King
  • Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Pokemon Sword
  • Pokemon Shield
  • Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
  • Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Daemon X Machina
  • Astral Chain
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World
  • Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  • Fitness Boxing
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu!
  • Pokemon Let’s Go, Eevee!
  • The World Ends with You Final Remix
  • Super Mario Party
  • Go Vacation
  • Octopath Traveler
  • Mario Tennis Aces
  • Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
  • Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
  • Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
  • Kirby Star Allies
  • Bayonetta 2
  • Dragon Quest Builders
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • Fire Emblem Warriors
  • Pokken Tournament DX
  • Splatoon 2
  • ARMS
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • 1-2-Switch
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
  • Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Splatoon 3
  • Pokemon Scarlet
  • Pokemon Violet
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Live A Live
  • Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
  • Mario Strikers: Battle League
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Bayonetta 3
  • Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
  • Pokemon Shining Pearl
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Metroid Dread
  • WarioWare: Get It Together!
  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush
  • DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power
  • Miitopia
  • New Pokemon Snap
  • Bravely Default II
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
  • Pikmin 3 Deluxe
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King
  • Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Pokemon Sword
  • Pokemon Shield
  • Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
  • Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Daemon X Machina
  • Astral Chain
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World
  • Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  • Fitness Boxing
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu!
  • Pokemon Let’s Go, Eevee!
  • The World Ends with You Final Remix
  • Super Mario Party
  • Go Vacation
  • Octopath Traveler
  • Mario Tennis Aces
  • Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
  • Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
  • Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
  • Kirby Star Allies
  • Bayonetta 2
  • Dragon Quest Builders
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • Fire Emblem Warriors
  • Pokken Tournament DX
  • Splatoon 2
  • ARMS
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • 1-2-Switch
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

More Nintendo news:

GoldenEye 007 infiltrates Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) Nerdvana’s most anticipated video games of 2023
SEGA Columns More SEGA Genesis games land on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
super mario trailer 2 Nintendo unveils 2nd Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer
Nintendo Switch Sports Golf Free update brings golf to Nintendo Switch Sports
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass – Wave 3 releases Dec. 7
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
5 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
11 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
12 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
18 Feb 23
Gold Canyon