Nintendo Switch Online members eligible for savings

Nintendo Switch Online members can take advantage of a deal we haven’t seen on the hybrid handheld console for a while. Subscribers to the program can get a pair of game vouchers for $99.98 and redeem each one for a select digital title at a bit of a discount.



You can find the list of eligible titles for the game voucher deal below or at the Nintendo website: https://www.nintendo.com/store/games/game-voucher-eligible/

Nintendo Switch Online discount game voucher titles:

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Fire Emblem Engage

Splatoon 3

Pokemon Scarlet

Pokemon Violet

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Live A Live

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Bayonetta 3

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

Pokemon Shining Pearl

Triangle Strategy

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Mario Party Superstars

Metroid Dread

WarioWare: Get It Together!

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Mario Golf: Super Rush

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power

Miitopia

New Pokemon Snap

Bravely Default II

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon Sword

Pokemon Shield

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Daemon X Machina

Astral Chain

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Fitness Boxing

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu!

Pokemon Let’s Go, Eevee!

The World Ends with You Final Remix

Super Mario Party

Go Vacation

Octopath Traveler

Mario Tennis Aces

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Kirby Star Allies

Bayonetta 2

Dragon Quest Builders

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Fire Emblem Warriors

Pokken Tournament DX

Splatoon 2

ARMS

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

1-2-Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Fire Emblem Engage

Splatoon 3

Pokemon Scarlet

Pokemon Violet

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Live A Live

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Bayonetta 3

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

Pokemon Shining Pearl

Triangle Strategy

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Mario Party Superstars

Metroid Dread

WarioWare: Get It Together!

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Mario Golf: Super Rush

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power

Miitopia

New Pokemon Snap

Bravely Default II

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon Sword

Pokemon Shield

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Daemon X Machina

Astral Chain

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Fitness Boxing

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu!

Pokemon Let’s Go, Eevee!

The World Ends with You Final Remix

Super Mario Party

Go Vacation

Octopath Traveler

Mario Tennis Aces

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Kirby Star Allies

Bayonetta 2

Dragon Quest Builders

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Fire Emblem Warriors

Pokken Tournament DX

Splatoon 2

ARMS

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

1-2-Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Fire Emblem Engage

Splatoon 3

Pokemon Scarlet

Pokemon Violet

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Live A Live

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Bayonetta 3

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

Pokemon Shining Pearl

Triangle Strategy

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Mario Party Superstars

Metroid Dread

WarioWare: Get It Together!

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Mario Golf: Super Rush

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power

Miitopia

New Pokemon Snap

Bravely Default II

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon Sword

Pokemon Shield

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Daemon X Machina

Astral Chain

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Fitness Boxing

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu!

Pokemon Let’s Go, Eevee!

The World Ends with You Final Remix

Super Mario Party

Go Vacation

Octopath Traveler

Mario Tennis Aces

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Kirby Star Allies

Bayonetta 2

Dragon Quest Builders

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Fire Emblem Warriors

Pokken Tournament DX

Splatoon 2

ARMS

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

1-2-Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.