Nintendo Switch Online members eligible for savings
Nintendo Switch Online members can take advantage of a deal we haven’t seen on the hybrid handheld console for a while. Subscribers to the program can get a pair of game vouchers for $99.98 and redeem each one for a select digital title at a bit of a discount.
You can find the list of eligible titles for the game voucher deal below or at the Nintendo website: https://www.nintendo.com/store/games/game-voucher-eligible/
Nintendo Switch Online discount game voucher titles:
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Splatoon 3
- Pokemon Scarlet
- Pokemon Violet
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Live A Live
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Bayonetta 3
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
- Pokemon Shining Pearl
- Triangle Strategy
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Mario Party Superstars
- Metroid Dread
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power
- Miitopia
- New Pokemon Snap
- Bravely Default II
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Pokemon Sword
- Pokemon Shield
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Daemon X Machina
- Astral Chain
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Fitness Boxing
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu!
- Pokemon Let’s Go, Eevee!
- The World Ends with You Final Remix
- Super Mario Party
- Go Vacation
- Octopath Traveler
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Kirby Star Allies
- Bayonetta 2
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Fire Emblem Warriors
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Splatoon 2
- ARMS
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- 1-2-Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.