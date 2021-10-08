Starting today, the newest version of the Nintendo Switch system and the latest Metroid game are now available in stores ....

Get your hands on Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and Metroid Dread today

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, out today, has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast. This gives people another option to play the vast and growing library of Nintendo Switch games how they want and where they want.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model

But that’s not the only new Nintendo experience launching today. Also available is the next game in the storied Metroid franchise, Metroid Dread.

“Today is an exciting day for Nintendo fans, with two major new products launching in stores,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales, marketing and communications. “Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and Metroid Dread are both evolutions, one of best-selling hardware and the other of a well-known, loved franchise. Fans that pick up both products together truly won’t believe their eyes when they get to play through Samus’ latest adventure with such immersive picture and sound.”

In addition to the 7-inch OLED screen, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model console also features a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a new dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage*, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. Just like Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch – OLED Model allows players to play on the TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun. And just like both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, with Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, the system can be taken on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model is now available in stores at a suggested retail price of $349.99. It comes in two color options: Nintendo Switch – OLED Model white set, which features white Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a white dock; and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model neon red/neon blue set, which features neon red and neon blue Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a black dock. A carrying case and screen protector set is also available to purchase starting today at a suggested retail price of $19.99. For more information about Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/oled-model/.

Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread follows intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran as she descends to a new planet to investigate a mysterious transmission. The Metroid series is a sci-fi epic filled with satisfying exploration, breathless action and an unforgettable story. Metroid Dread concludes the thrilling story arc, focusing on the strange interconnected fates of Samus and the Metroids, and can be equally enjoyed by both longtime fans and newcomers to the series.

In the Metroid Dread game, the story of Samus Aran continues after the events of the Metroid Fusion game, as she descends upon planet ZDR to investigate a mysterious transmission sent to the Galactic Federation and search for the lost research team. After a harrowing encounter with a living Chozo – a race previously thought to be extinct – she wakes up deep below the surface of the planet. The remote world is inhabited by vicious alien lifeforms and chilling mechanical menaces, including the imposing E.M.M.I., DNA-extracting research machines that are now hunting Samus.

While traversing the many environments of planet ZDR, players will acquire new and familiar abilities, like the new Storm Missile or classic Speed Booster. Return to areas and use abilities to find upgrades, alternate paths and a way forward. Explore the sprawling map, evade and destroy E.M.M.I. robots and overcome the dread plaguing ZDR.

Metroid Dread is now available in stores, in Nintendo eShop or at Nintendo.com at a suggested retail price of $59.99. Metroid Dread: Special Edition is also now available at a suggested retail price of $89.99. The special edition comes in a steel game case, and includes the game card, five high-quality art cards with key art for each 2D Metroid game and a 190-page art book spanning all five entries in the 2D Metroid saga. For more information about Metroid Dread, visit https://metroid.nintendo.com/.

A new Samus amiibo figure featuring her suit from Metroid Dread and an E.M.M.I. amiibo figure are also available in a two-pack set at a suggested retail price of $29.99. Scanning the Samus amiibo will give players an extra energy tank to increase their health by 100. Additionally, the Samus amiibo can be scanned again to receive health once per day. The E.M.M.I. amiibo grants Samus a Missile Plus tank, increasing her missile capacity by 10. The E.M.M.I. amiibo can also be scanned again to replenish some missiles once per day.